Russian troops attacked Dnipro city with missiles. At least two people died

On the evening of October 25, Russian troops attacked the city of Dnipro with rockets. At least two civilians were killed.

Mayor Boris Filatov reported about this.

Subsequently, the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, clarified that fragments of the projectile fell on the local BRSM gas station. A fire started there.

"Russian terrorists launched their rockets in the city, but fragments of the projectile fell on the local gas station. The fire is being extinguished," he said.

As of 10:04 p.m., at least two civilians were killed in a rocket attack on October 25, Mayor Borys Filatov said.

One person died in a car, one died at a car wash next to a gas station.

Tymoshenko showed a video of a fire at a gas station in Dnipro:

Later, the head of the region, Valentyn Reznichenko, reported that a pregnant woman had died during the Russian attack on the Dnipro. The second victim is a car wash operator. Reznichenko showed the consequences of the Russian terrorist attack.