An alleged Russian spy was detained in Norway

A suspect of espionage for Russia was detained in Norway.

This was reported by the Norwegian television company NRK.

An employee of the Arctic University of Norway was arrested on October 24 in Tromsø. He has Brazilian citizenship. Investigators believe that the man was in Norway under an assumed name and worked for one of the Russian special services.

"We asked for the Brazilian researcher from the University of Tromsø to be expelled from Norway because we believe he poses a threat to fundamental national interests," said Norwayʼs Deputy Chief of Police Security, Hedwig Moe.

According to her, law enforcement officers are concerned that this person could have obtained information about Norwayʼs policy in the north and that Russia could use this data "improperly."