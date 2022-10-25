The courts have seized the assets of the founders of “Alfa-Bank” worth more than 500 million hryvnias

Courts seized assets of 500 million hryvnias associated with the Ukrainian "subsidiary" of Alfa-Bank.

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on this, referring to the response of the Bureau of Economic Security.

Seized accounts opened for the founders of Alfa-Bank in the amount of UAH 369.5 million. Also, ordinary bearer shares of the founders of Alfa-Bank in the amount of 104.7 million were seized. In addition, the trademark of Alfa-Bank and the corporate rights of the IDS group — a group of companies that includes the trademarks "Morshynska", "Myrhorodska", "Alaska" and "Aqua Life".

Among other things, the court also seized the accounts of Mykolaiv Alumina Plant, which belongs to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

According to the NBU, Alfa-Bank Ukraine ranked seventh in terms of total assets (112.67 billion hryvnias) among 68 banks operating in the country as of July 1, 2022.