The Security Service of Ukraine declared the suspicion against the Minister of Transport of Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) declared the suspicion to the Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Vitaly Saveliev, who participated in the preparation and conduct of armed aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by the SSU press service.

The high-ranking official contributed to the movement of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the occupiers to the borders of Ukraine and to the captured areas. Enemy convoys were transported by rail through the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

The SSU employees documented that between March 26, 2021 and September 4 of this year, Saveliev ensured the transfer of almost 300 units of enemy armored vehicles to the captured peninsula. Among them are tanks, armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles and tankers with hundreds of tons of fuel. It was this technique that the occupiers used at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, in particular, in combat operations in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

More than 250 wagons were used to move military echelons. For this purpose, the head of the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation gave a corresponding order to the subordinate units of the company "Российские железные дороги" and the so-called "Federal State Unitary Enterprise of the Republic of Crimea "Крымская железная дорога".

According to Ukrainian legislation, a Russian official faces up to fifteen years in prison.