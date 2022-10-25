“Belarusian Hajun”: Drones to attack Ukraine can be launched from the Belarusian part of the exclusion zone

Iranian kamikaze drones, which attack Ukraine from the territory of Belarus, can be launched from the Chernobyl zone.

This is stated in the investigation of the group of activists "Belarusian Hajun".

Activists emphasize that eyewitnesses who recorded the direction of the dronesʼ flight on the territory of Ukraine helped in the search for locations.

"The analysis made it possible to greatly narrow the scope of the search. We came to the conclusion that if kamikaze drones are really launched from the Republic of Belarus, then there is one territory where this can happen — the Belarusian sector of the exclusion zone of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (Polissia radiation and environmental reserve)," the activists explained.

According to them, most of the year this reserve is actually a closed area. There is no one there except security, and there are places where mobile communication is not even available, let alone the Internet.

Thanks to satellite images, it was possible to identify several zones where minimal changes in the territory are visible over the past few months. Including: