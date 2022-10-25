A car exploded near a business center in occupied Melitopol. A propaganda television company broadcasts from it

A car exploded near the business center, where the propaganda television company "ZaTV" is located, in occupied Melitopol.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Ivan Fedorov and the Russian mass media.

The occupiers are still talking about five wounded, among whom are employees of "ZaTV".

Fedorov stated that, in addition to the TV company, the Russian FSB and the so-called "head" of the occupation administration of the Zaporizhzhia region Yevhen Balytskyi were located in the building.

Fedorov also reported that at night about seven explosions were heard in the village of Svitlodolinske, Melitopol district.

"The occupiers are restless again in Melitopol region. Last night was hot for them in the village of Svitlodolinske, Melitopol district. Local residents counted about 7 powerful explosions. Smoke was observed from the side of the railway bridge. We hope that the invaders have minus one way to transport equipment," he wrote.