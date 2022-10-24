The police registered 1 517 criminal proceedings on the facts of Russian war crimes in Kyiv

Since February 24, the police have registered 1 517 proceedings on the facts of war crimes committed by the Russian military on the territory of Kyiv.

This was reported by the head of the Metropolitan National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi.

Among the crimes committed are encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, treason, collaborative activity, sabotage, violation of the laws and customs of war.

"Only in the last three weeks, the terrorist country once again bombarded Kyiv with missiles and drones. As a result of enemy airstrikes, 12 citizens died, 60 more were wounded. Residential buildings, critical infrastructure facilities were destroyed, and about 100 cars were also damaged and destroyed," he noted.

Vyhivskyi also said that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 815 criminals who committed intentional murders, grievous bodily harm, thefts, robberies, robberies, illegally stored weapons, drugs and illegally seized vehicles were exposed and arrested.