“Ukrenergo”: the electricity will be turned off in Kyiv and seven more regions

The company "Ukrenergo" warned about fan blackouts in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine.

The largest volume of outages will be in the capital, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions. Temporary electricity restrictions will be introduced in Kharkiv, Poltava and Sumy regions.

This is done to reduce the load on the power grid, which will give power workers time to repair damaged equipment.