The Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated 470 more Russian occupiers

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed about the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 243 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 67 940 people killed, including 470 over the past day.

The total combat losses of Russian troops are:

  • tanks — 2 590 (+6 over the past day);
  • armored combat vehicles — 5 295 (+11);
  • artillery systems — 1 673 (+6);
  • MLRS — 375 (+1);
  • air defense means — 189;
  • aircraft — 270;
  • helicopters — 245;
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 1 370 (+9);
  • cruise missiles — 350 (+2);
  • warships/boats — 60;
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 4 044 (+5);
  • special equipment — 149 (+1).