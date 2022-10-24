The Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated 470 more Russian occupiers

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed about the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 243 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 67 940 people killed, including 470 over the past day.
The total combat losses of Russian troops are:
- tanks — 2 590 (+6 over the past day);
- armored combat vehicles — 5 295 (+11);
- artillery systems — 1 673 (+6);
- MLRS — 375 (+1);
- air defense means — 189;
- aircraft — 270;
- helicopters — 245;
- UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 1 370 (+9);
- cruise missiles — 350 (+2);
- warships/boats — 60;
- automotive equipment and tank trucks — 4 044 (+5);
- special equipment — 149 (+1).