Russian troops shelled the hospital in Bakhmut

On the morning of October 23, the Russians shelled Bakhmut with artillery. The shells hit the local hospital. There are no victims.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"Fortunately, no one was injured, but the building was partially destroyed: the roof and walls were damaged, windows were broken," he said.

This is what the hospital looks like now.

And on the night of October 23, the village of Kurdyumivka in the Torets community of Donetsk region came under Russian fire. Three people died.

Artillery shells destroyed two houses. A couple died under the debris of one of them; another man died in the second house during the fire.