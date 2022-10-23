The Armed Forces destroyed another 400 Russian soldiers

The armed forces of Ukraine destroyed another 400 Russian occupiers in a day — in total, since the beginning of the war, the Russian Federation has lost 67,470 soldiers.
The data is provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the morning of October 23.
Losses of the Russian army in equipment:
- 2,584 tanks (+5 over the past day);
- 5,284 armored fighting vehicles (18);
- 1,667 artillery systems (14);
- 374 rocket launcher systems (1);
- 189 air defense means;
- 270 aircraft;
- 245 helicopters (2);
- 1,361 drones (20);
- 350 cruise missiles (21);
- 16 ships/boats;
- 4,039 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (18);
- 148 units of special equipment (2).