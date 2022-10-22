Chinese state media: Ex-leader Hu Jintao, who was kicked out of the Communist Party congress, “feels unwell”

Chinese state media said former Chinese leader Hu Jintao was escorted out of the hall during the Communist Party congress because he was "not feeling well."
This information was spread by state media and agencies, AFP, Barrons and Al Jazeera reported.
Xinhua reporter Liu Jiawen said that Jintao wanted to stay at the meeting until the very end, despite his poor condition. However, the Foreign Secretary of the Peopleʼs Republic of China was taken to the rest room, where he "got better."
This event was quite unusual for a Communist Party congress. It is known that Hu Jintao has long advocated "collective" governance of the country and the introduction of age and term limits.
- On October 22, the 20th Congress of the ruling Communist Party of China was held. It approved amendments that will allow Chinese leader Xi Jinping to lead the country for the third time in a row. At the congress, party members identified Xi as the "core" leader of the party and enshrined his ideas as guiding principles for the countryʼs future development.
- Xi Jinping was supposed to be ending his rule in China as his second term as the head of the Communist Party was coming to an end, but at this congress he was effectively allowed to continue to lead the country. Thus he became the most authoritative leader of China since Mao Zedong.
- On Sunday, October 23, a new composition of the Politburo of the Central Committee and the Standing Committee of the Politburo will be appointed in China. It is expected that then Xi Jinping will be officially approved for a third term.