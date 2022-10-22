Chinese state media: Ex-leader Hu Jintao, who was kicked out of the Communist Party congress, “feels unwell”

Chinese state media said former Chinese leader Hu Jintao was escorted out of the hall during the Communist Party congress because he was "not feeling well."

This information was spread by state media and agencies, AFP, Barrons and Al Jazeera reported.

Xinhua reporter Liu Jiawen said that Jintao wanted to stay at the meeting until the very end, despite his poor condition. However, the Foreign Secretary of the Peopleʼs Republic of China was taken to the rest room, where he "got better."

This event was quite unusual for a Communist Party congress. It is known that Hu Jintao has long advocated "collective" governance of the country and the introduction of age and term limits.