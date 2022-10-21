A chain of the Russian agents was exposed in Mykolaiv. Its leader was detained at a meeting with the mayor

The Security Service (SSU) exposed a chain of the Russian agents in Mykolaiv. Its leader — the head of a local utility company — was detained during a meeting with the city mayor.

The press service of the SSU writes about this.

Law enforcement officers detained the head of the communal enterprise "Mykolaiv Ritual Service".

"It was established that the attacker "leaked" to the enemy personal data of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, employees of the National Police and the regional prosecutorʼs office. He also handed over the lists of dead Ukrainian defenders to the Russians," the message reads.

He also collected intelligence data on the deployment and movement routes of the Ukrainian military. Another task is to inform Russians about the state of Mykolaivʼs critical infrastructure and other closed issues that were discussed during meetings in the city.

"The official tried to involve two of his subordinates and two more residents of the city, including the senior operational officer of the district police department, in intelligence and subversive activities. It is documented that all of them have pro-Kremlin views and have repeatedly confirmed this in personal conversations and "posts" on social networks," the SSU noted.

In addition, the SSU established the identity of an employee of the Russian special services who coordinated the activities of an official from occupied Kherson.