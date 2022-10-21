Ukraineʼs losses from the Russian invasion reached $127 billion

Ukraineʼs losses from the full-scale invasion of Russia reached more than $127 billion.

This is stated in the report of the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE).

During the summer, Russia caused losses of more than $31 billion. The housing infrastructure suffered the most — for $50.5 billion. 135 800 private and apartment buildings were damaged and destroyed.

In second place in terms of the amount of losses is the sphere of infrastructure — $35.3 billion. Of these, $26.6 billion was from the direct destruction of roads, and $4.3 billion was from railway damage.