The presidentʼs office had to process “83 kilograms of documents” to introduce a package of sanctions against Russia

The presidentʼs office spent almost a month working on a package of sanctions against Russian oligarchs and companies due to a large number of documents and materials.

Andriy Smirnov, deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office, and coordinator of the working group on the establishment of the Special International Tribunal, told about this in an interview with "Babel".

According to him, the Presidentʼs Office received materials on more than 3,600 legal entities and individuals associated with the Russian Federation on September 31, the day after the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine approved the sanctions. Smirnov said that 83 kilograms of documents had to be processed, so this process was quite long.

Now the Ministry of Justice can appeal to the High Anti-Corruption Court regarding the confiscation of sanctioned Russian assets.

Smirnov also explained the slow introduction of sanctions by Ukraine with the nuances of the work process.

"When we decide whether to apply certain sanctions, we ask our international partners to mirror our restrictive measures. There is also a reverse process — regarding restrictive measures applied by our partners. They request that we more intensively introduce restrictive measures against individuals and legal entities against whom they applied sanctions. Itʼs a normal business process," he said.