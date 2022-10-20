Roman Abramovich and the Rotenberg brothers. Ukraine introduced sanctions against Russian oligarchs and companies

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed two decrees (the first, the second) regarding sanctions against Russian oligarchs and Russian companies. Sanctions were imposed for a period of 10 years.

The list includes 2 507 people, including:

Leonid Viktorovych Mikhelson — a major shareholder of the Russian gas company Novatek;

Roman Arkadiyovych Abramovych — a billionaire, businessman and politician;

Suleyman Abusaidovich Kerimov — an oligarch, a billionaire who has close ties to Putin;

Arkady Romanovych Rotenberg — an entrepreneur, billionaire, close associate of Putin;

Boris Romanovych Rotenberg — an entrepreneur, vice-president of the Judo Federation of Russia;

Igor Arkadyevich Rotenberg — one of the richest businessmen in Russia;

Boris Borysovych Rotenberg — a football player, son of Boris Romanovych Rotenberg;

Karina Yuriivna Rotenberg — the wife of Boris Romanovych Rotenberg;

Kateryna Mykhailivna Fridman — the daughter of Mykhailo Fridman, the founder and owner of Alfa Group;

Larisa Mykhailivna Fridman — the daughter of Mykhailo Fridman, the founder and owner of Alfa Group;

Leonid Arnoldovich Fedun — a vice president of the Lukoil company;

Viktor Volodymyrovych Kharitonin — a billionaire close to the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Tetyana Golikova and her husband Viktor Khristenko;

Mykola Mykhailovych Buinov — a co-founder of the Irkutsk Oil Company, the largest private oil company in Russia;

Olena Mykolayivna Baturina — a billionaire, wife of the late mayor of Moscow Yury Luzhkov;

Olena Yuryivna Luzhkova — her [Olena Baturina] daughter;

Yevgenyi Valentinovych Kaspersky — he controls Kaspersky Lab, an IT security company.

Among the companies and enterprises under sanctions were:

Alfa Bank;

Russian Direct Investment Fund;

"Alrosa" — engages in diamond mining;

a joint-stock company "Ramensky instrument-making plant";

"Gazprom Nafta Shelf".

These sanctions were announced on October 19 by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov. According to him, the sanctions against another person were postponed for a certain period of time: "This is taking into account national security issues, according to a letter from one of our departments."