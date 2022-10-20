The Ministry of Health spoke about the symptoms of contusion from the explosion. How to provide first aid to a victim?

The Ministry of Health has published recommendations in case of contusion from a blast wave.

"The main thing is to remember: even if a person does not have external wounds, this does not mean that he (or she) is not injured. In case of contusions, damage to the auditory and vestibular apparatus may be added to the "normal" concussion," the ministry noted.

Symptoms in case of a contusion from an explosive wave:

disorientation;

fainting for a short time — from a few seconds to 30 minutes;

nausea and vomiting;

severe headache;

hearing and/or vision problems;

memory impairment or amnesia;

change in psycho-emotional state.

If at least a few of the above symptoms are present, it is necessary to urgently seek medical help. While waiting for medical help, you can provide the injured person with first aid:

if the victim is unconscious, it is necessary to ensure free breathing by pulling out the lower jaw. At the same time, you should try to limit movements in the cervical spine. A person may also have vomiting;

try to clean the oral cavity from foreign objects that could get there during the explosion and interfere with the patency of the respiratory tract;

free the chest and neck from clothing if it constricts and prevents the victim from breathing freely.

If the victim is not breathing, it is necessary to start basic resuscitation measures before the arrival of medics: pressing on the chest and, if possible, artificial ventilation of the lungs in the ratio of 30:2.

The Ministry of Health also explained that a contusion itself from an explosive wave is not fatal. A quick recovery is usually possible, provided, of course, that the patient strictly follows the doctorʼs recommendations. But due to a certain number of factors (absence of treatment or incorrect treatment in the acute period, repeated episodes of the action of the blast wave, specific health and somatic condition of the victim, trauma in the past), a contusion can have distant consequences, which are manifested by post-contusion syndrome. In its presence, a person may experience weakness, headache, and sudden mood swings for a long time. To this are added problems with hearing, coordination, memory disorders, decreased concentration, etc. Post-contusion syndrome is treated under medical supervision.