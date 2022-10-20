The General Staff: the Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated 66 650 Russian soldiers

As of October 20, Russia lost approximately 66 650 soldiers killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:
- 2 567 tanks;
- 5 255 combat armored vehicles;
- 1 646 artillery systems;
- 372 rocket salvo systems;
- 189 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 269 aircraft;
- 243 helicopters;
- 4 005 units of automobile equipment and tankers;
- 16 warships/boats;
- 1 311 operational-tactical level drones;
- 147 units of special equipment;
- 329 cruise missiles.