The French mission helped to investigate the crimes of the Russians in Izyum and near Kupyansk

A mission of experts from the Institute of Criminal Research of the French Gendarmerie helped in the investigation of the deaths of Ukrainians found in a mass burial in Izyum, and was also the first to examine the bodies of those killed in the evacuation column near the village of Kurylivka, which is near Kupyansk.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The chief prosecutor of Ukraine, Andriy Kostin, said that these facts testify to the openness of the Ukrainian side in matters of establishing the truth and who exactly is to blame for the deaths of people.

This is already the third mission of French specialists. It worked from September 28 to October 18 and helped determine the causes of death and identify the deceased. During their stay in the Kharkiv region, experts examined 42 bodies.

"This is proof of our policy of absolute openness. The whole world should learn from us and our international partners about what Russia is doing," Kostin said.