Curfew hours have been shortened in Lviv and the region

In the Lviv region, curfew hours have been shortened since October 19.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Maksym Kozytskyi and the mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovy.

From now on, the curfew will last five hours — from 00:00 to 05:00. Previously, the curfew in the Lviv region lasted from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Kozytsky reminded that during the curfew it is forbidden to be on the street without special passes and identity documents.