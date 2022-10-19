Media: EU ambassadors approved sanctions against Iran for supplying Russia with Shahed-136 drones

The ambassadors of the European Union countries have approved sanctions against Iran for military aid to Russia, which the Russian Federation uses in the war against Ukraine. First of all, we are talking about Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

"European Truth" and Interfax-Ukraine write about this with reference to European diplomats.

The representative of the European Commission, Nabila Massrali, said that the EU already has clear evidence of Iranʼs involvement in the war, so the European Union is working on a quick reaction.

One European diplomat said Iranʼs Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Corps Sayed Aghajani, head of logistics at Iranʼs Defense Ministry Khojatola Goreishi, and the drone company Shahed Aviation Industries will be targeted.

The sanctions decision is expected to be approved by written procedure, with a subsequent publication on October 20.