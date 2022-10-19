Russian missiles were shot down over Kyiv and Chernihiv region. Explosions were heard in two other regions

Several Russian missiles were shot down over the capital.

This was reported by the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko.

"The Air Defense systems shot down several Russian missiles over Kyiv. There is no cancellation of the air raid alert! Stay in shelters! The Air defense systems continues to work," the capitalʼs head urged.

The operational command "North" also reported that two missiles were shot down over Chernihiv region.

The work of the anti-aircraft defense was also reported in Kyiv region. The head of the Vinnytsia region reported on the attack on the energy facility.

"Again, the enemy is hitting energy facilities. There are also hits in Vinnytsia region," he stated.

About explosions were also reported in Ivano-Frankivsk region.