The head of the IAEA will soon come to Ukraine and Russia again to agree on a safety zone for the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi plans to return to Ukraine and Russia "soon" to continue negotiations on the security situation around the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

He stated this in a comment to the Reuters agency.

"There is a possibility that I will return to Ukraine and Russia, this is, in fact, what we agreed on in principle. At the moment, we are continuing consultations aimed at establishing a safety zone. It involves interaction where I get answers and reactions from both sides. Iʼm looking for new ways to move forward, to do that Iʼll have to come back at some point, probably very soon,” he noted.