Germany reported for the military aid transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the eve of winter

Before the beginning of winter, Germany handed over another package of military aid to Ukraine.

This is stated in the updated list on the website of the German government.

Over the past week, the Bundeswehr has handed over five more armored recovery vehicles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (in addition to the same number previously); seven heavy and medium bridge systems; 167 thousand cartridges for firearms; 100 tents (now there are 200 of them in the Armed Forces of Ukraine); 183 generators; 116 thousand winter jackets; 80 thousand winter pants; 240 thousand winter hats.

The German government also promised to hand over five engineering armored vehicles; 35 8x8 trucks and 4 thousand sleeping bags.

At the same time, the IRIS-T air defense system is still not marked as transferred in the list, as the German press wrote about last week and Ukrainian officials spoke about.