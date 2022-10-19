Zelensky fired the ambassador of Ukraine to Kazakhstan, whom Russia asked to expel because of statements about the “murder of Russians”

The President Volodymyr Zelensky fired the ambassador of Ukraine to Kazakhstan Petro Vrublevsky. Earlier, Russia demanded that Kazakhstan expel him because of statements about "killing Russians".

This is reported in Presidential Decree No. 723/2022.

"To dismiss Petro Yuriyovych Vrublevsky from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Kazakhstan," the document states.

In addition, Zelensky appointed new ambassadors to Slovakia (Myroslav Kastran) and Morocco (Serhiy Sayenko).