The ambassador of Ukraine in Kazakhstan apologized for his words about the murders of Russians

Ambassador of Ukraine to Kazakhstan Petro Vrublevskyi apologized for his statements about the need to destroy the Russians.

This was stated by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Aybek Smadiyarov, Nur.kz reports.

"You know the situation in Ukraine, against this background such statements are unacceptable, because diplomacy is more aimed at rapprochement. As you know, we invited the Ukrainian ambassador and expressed our displeasure with his statements. He apologized and said that he said this against the backdrop of a heightened emotional state, due to the fact that there is a war going on at his home. Now, according to official data, he is on vacation," Smadiyarov noted.

In an interview with Kazakh blogger Dias Kuzairov on August 21, the ambassador of Ukraine said: "We are trying to kill them as much as possible. The more we kill Russians now, the less our children will have to kill.” After that, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan summoned Vrublevskyi and protested to him.