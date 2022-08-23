”The more we kill Russians now, the less our children will have to kill.” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan summoned the ambassador of Ukraine because of Ratushnyiʼs quote

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan summoned the Ambassador of Ukraine, Petro Vrublevskyi, and expressed his protest to him. The reason was Vrublevskyʼs words about Russians.

This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

In an interview with Kazakh blogger, Dias Kuzairov, on August 21, the ambassador of Ukraine said: "We are trying to kill them as much as possible. The more we kill Russians now, the less our children will have to kill."

"The Kazakh side has expressed a position on the inadmissibility and incompatibility of such statements with the activities of the ambassador of a foreign state. Such actions should not harm friendly relations between the states," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan noted.

Meanwhile, the blogger removed the ambassadorʼs statement from the interview on YouTube. But the cut out piece has already spread through the Kremlin media and social networks. In particular, it was published by the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova.