The law enforcement officers declared the suspicion of a collaborator who, together with the occupiers, searched the residents of Bucha

The law enforcement officers reported the suspicion to a man who voluntarily agreed to cooperate with the Russian occupiers and, together with them, conducted illegal searches in the homes of peaceful residents of Bucha.

According to the investigation, the suspect, having pro-Russian views, put on a military uniform of the Russian Federation, got a weapon and drove to one of the households in an enemy armored personnel carrier. They entered the house, where an armed collaborator was looking for servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and certain symbols.

Currently, he has been informed of the suspicion of collaborationist activity and a preventive measure has been chosen — detention (Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).