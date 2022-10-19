News

The occupiers have already lost more than 66 000 soldiers in Ukraine

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:

Russiaʼs estimated losses in the war with Ukraine as of October 19:

  • 66 280 military personnel (+430 over the past day);
  • 2 554 tanks (+6);
  • 5 235 armored combat vehicles (+16);
  • 1 637 artillery systems (+15);
  • 372 rocket salvo systems;
  • 189 means of anti-aircraft defense (+1);
  • 269 aircraft (+1);
  • 242 helicopters;
  • 1 286 drones;
  • 323 cruise missiles (+5),
  • 16 warships/boats;
  • 3 999 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+14);
  • 146 units of special equipment (+2).

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Kramatorsk directions. The data is being verified.