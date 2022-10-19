The occupiers have already lost more than 66 000 soldiers in Ukraine

Russiaʼs estimated losses in the war with Ukraine as of October 19:
- 66 280 military personnel (+430 over the past day);
- 2 554 tanks (+6);
- 5 235 armored combat vehicles (+16);
- 1 637 artillery systems (+15);
- 372 rocket salvo systems;
- 189 means of anti-aircraft defense (+1);
- 269 aircraft (+1);
- 242 helicopters;
- 1 286 drones;
- 323 cruise missiles (+5),
- 16 warships/boats;
- 3 999 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+14);
- 146 units of special equipment (+2).
The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Kramatorsk directions. The data is being verified.