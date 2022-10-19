The occupiers have already lost more than 66 000 soldiers in Ukraine

Russiaʼs estimated losses in the war with Ukraine as of October 19:

66 280 military personnel (+430 over the past day);

2 554 tanks (+6);

5 235 armored combat vehicles (+16);

1 637 artillery systems (+15);

372 rocket salvo systems;

189 means of anti-aircraft defense (+1);

269 aircraft (+1);

242 helicopters;

1 286 drones;

323 cruise missiles (+5),

16 warships/boats;

3 999 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+14);

146 units of special equipment (+2).

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Kramatorsk directions. The data is being verified.