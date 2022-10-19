At night, Energodar was shelled again. The city is partially without electricity and water

At night, the Russians shelled Energodar, a satellite city of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The townspeople will again be partially without electricity and water.

This was reported by the mayor of Energodar Dmytro Orlov.

According to him, the shelling still hasnʼt stopped.

"There are reports of damage to one of the substations, as well as the building of the executive committee of the city council," he noted.

There is no information about victims among the civilian population.