The Russians hit the energy infrastructure of the Kryvyi Rih district. A part of the city is without electricity

At night, the Russians struck an energy infrastructure facility in the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Part of the population centers of the district remained without electricity.

The head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih Oleksandr Vilkul informed about this.

"As a result of the destruction of the energy infrastructure in the Kryvyi Rih district, many settlements in the district and the Inhulets microdistrict in Kryvyi Rih are without electricity," he wrote.

According to him, the energy workers will try to restore everything by the morning, but if they do not have time, they will organize water delivery to a number of addresses in Inhulets:

Hirnykiv, 24 Street;

Sedneva, 27 Street;

Katkova, 13, 2 Streets;

Peremohy, 35, 53, 13 Streets;

Stankova, 9 Street;

Salyutna-Katkova Street;

Stankova, 2a Street.

Water began to be dispensed from 06:00 a.m. Vilkul emphasized that the authorities will try to use alternative power supply schemes, but it will take time.

There is currently no information about the victims and the scale of the destruction.

The hit occurred during the last air alert, which lasted from 03:55 a.m. to 04:18 a.m. in the Dnipropetrovsk region.