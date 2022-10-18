Bloomberg: Turkey tested a secret ballistic missile

Turkey tested a short-range ballistic missile over the Black Sea.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to its sources.

The missile was launched from a mobile platform near the city of Rize around 07:00 local time. According to Bloomberg interlocutors, the projectile flew 561 kilometers and fell near the coast of the city of Sinop.

The development of a secret project called "Typhoon" lasted several years. The Turkish Defense Industry Authority, which oversees the production of weapons, refused to release any information about the missile.