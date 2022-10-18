Bloomberg: Turkey tested a secret ballistic missile

Turkey tested a short-range ballistic missile over the Black Sea.
Bloomberg writes about this with reference to its sources.
The missile was launched from a mobile platform near the city of Rize around 07:00 local time. According to Bloomberg interlocutors, the projectile flew 561 kilometers and fell near the coast of the city of Sinop.
The development of a secret project called "Typhoon" lasted several years. The Turkish Defense Industry Authority, which oversees the production of weapons, refused to release any information about the missile.
- In August 2022, Russia announced that it had signed a contract to supply Turkey with additional air defense missiles. According to the head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of the Russian Federation, the document provides for the production of components of the Russian S-400 system in Turkey.
- Turkeyʼs Defense Procurement Agency denied the signing of the deal and said there had been no changes since the original contract was signed in 2017.