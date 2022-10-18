The UN International Commission found a number of war crimes in Ukraine — Russia is responsible for almost all of them

The UNʼs independent international commission investigating the events in Ukraine found evidence of a number of war crimes, violations of human rights, and international humanitarian law committed in Ukraine. The commission published its report on October 18. The commission recorded attacks in which the Russians indiscriminately used explosive weapons and opened fire on civilians who tried to escape. The commission recorded cases of executions, illegal imprisonment, torture, ill-treatment, rape, and other types of sexual violence in areas occupied by the Russian army. People were detained and illegally taken to Russia, and many people are still considered missing. Sexual violence affects victims of all ages. Family members, including children, were sometimes forced to witness crimes.

The commission made its conclusions based on the investigation of events in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions, which were conducted at the end of February and March 2022. The commission visited 27 cities and towns and interviewed 191 victims and witnesses. Investigative commissions inspected the places of destruction, graves, places of imprisonment and torture, as well as the remains of weapons, and got acquainted with a large number of documents and reports. The commission also reports on examples of how "both sides in the armed conflict, albeit in different ways, failed to protect the civilian population or civilian objects because they placed military objects and forces in or near densely populated areas." "The Russian armed forces are responsible for the vast majority of the detected violations, including war crimes. Ukrainian forces have also, in some cases, violated international humanitarian law; in particular, there are two incidents that qualify as war crimes," the report reads. Regarding the "two incidents with the Ukrainian military", the UN commission writes about two cases of shooting, wounding, and torture of people who were hors de combat.