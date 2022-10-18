Klitschko: The number of dead after the attack on the energy facility in Kyiv has increased to three

As a result of an early morning attack on one of Kyivʼs energy facilities, three people were killed.

This was informed by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

"As a result of todayʼs attack on the critical infrastructure of Kyiv, three people were killed. These are employees of one of the critical infrastructure facilities," Klitschko noted.

Two objects were significantly damaged. "City services are doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the emergency," the mayor added.