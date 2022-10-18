Shelling of an energy facility in Kyiv: two people were killed, another one was wounded

Two people were killed in the morning shelling of an energy infrastructure facility on the Left Bank of Kyiv. Another one was wounded.

The Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office writes about this.

"According to the investigation, on October 18, 2022, the armed forces of the Russian Federation, using means of warfare prohibited by international law, launched a missile attack on an energy supply facility on the Left Bank of the capital. "According to preliminary data, two people died, one more was wounded," the message reads.

The Prosecutorʼs Office noted that they opened a case based on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

At the moment, the exact number of victims and victims continues to be determined, relevant services are working on the spot.