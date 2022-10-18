The Verkhovna Rada recognized the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria as occupied by Russia and condemned the genocide of the Chechen people

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) recognized the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria as occupied by Russia as a result of the war. They also condemned the war crimes of the Russians, in particular the genocide of the Chechen people.

The MP from "Holos" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on this.

287 MPs voted for the relevant decision.

The Verkhovna Rada recognized that Russia occupied Ichkeria and also committed war crimes during the first and second Chechen wars.

In addition, the Ukrainian parliament called on international organizations to ensure an independent investigation of international crimes committed in Ichkeria and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Verkhovna Rada recalled that in March 1992, the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria declared independence from Russia, but the Russians started a war. And in 1997, the Russian Federation violated the peace treaty signed with Ichkeria.

After Ichkeria declared independence, Russia decided to suppress the independence of the republic by armed means. As a result of the first Chechen war, Russia and Ichkeria signed a peace treaty, according to which Chechnya de facto became an independent republic. But in 1997, the Russian Federation started the second Chechen war and eventually won, destroying the independence of Ichkeria.