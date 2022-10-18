NABU suspects the ex-head of the Fiscal Service of fraud with VAT refunds for more than 3 billion hryvnias

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has declared the ex-head of the State Fiscal Service (SFS) the suspicion of swindling 3.2 billion hryvnias in value-added tax refunds.

This was reported by the NABU press service.

The adviser was also declared the suspicion. They are accused of receiving $5.5 million and more than €21 million in illegal benefits for VAT refunds to agricultural holding companies. According to the official rate of the NBU at the time of the crime, it is more than 722 million hryvnias. The owner of the agricultural holding was also informed about suspicion of bribery. It is noted that the collection of the NABUʼs evidence base began back in 2017.

NABU does not name the suspects, but according to data from open sources, in 2017 the SFS was headed by Roman Nasirov.