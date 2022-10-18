NABU suspects the ex-head of the Fiscal Service of fraud with VAT refunds for more than 3 billion hryvnias

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has declared the ex-head of the State Fiscal Service (SFS) the suspicion of swindling 3.2 billion hryvnias in value-added tax refunds.
This was reported by the NABU press service.
The adviser was also declared the suspicion. They are accused of receiving $5.5 million and more than €21 million in illegal benefits for VAT refunds to agricultural holding companies. According to the official rate of the NBU at the time of the crime, it is more than 722 million hryvnias. The owner of the agricultural holding was also informed about suspicion of bribery. It is noted that the collection of the NABUʼs evidence base began back in 2017.
NABU does not name the suspects, but according to data from open sources, in 2017 the SFS was headed by Roman Nasirov.
- In March 2017, NABU declared Roman Nasirov the suspicion. He was accused of groundless tax installments to the enterprises of ex-deputy Oleksandr Onyshchenko, which allegedly caused 2 billion in losses to the state. On the same day, Nasirov allegedly suffered a heart attack in Feofania. On March 4, he was examined at the Institute of Cardiology named after Strazhesko, where was found out that he did not have a heart attack.