The Russians hit two “DTEK Energo” enterprises in the morning. One person died, six more were wounded

On the morning of October 18, Russian troops attacked two enterprises of the “DTEK Energo” company. One person was killed and six others were wounded due to the shelling.

The press service of DTEK writes about this.

"Energy equipment was seriously damaged. After the end of the shelling, the employees of the enterprises will be able to start work on eliminating the consequences and resuming work. For the sake of safety, only critically needed employees are at the facilities, currently all are in shelters. All others are working remotely," the message reads.

It was noted there that seven people were wounded due to the shelling. They were immediately assisted, an ambulance was called and they were taken to the hospital. However, one of the injured died in the ambulance from his wounds.