The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 530 Russian invaders over the past day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed about the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 237 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 65 850 people killed, including 530 over the past day.
The total combat losses of Russian troops are:
- tanks — 2 548 (+11 over the past day) units;
- armored combat vehicles — 5 219 (+18) units;
- artillery systems — 1 622 (+31) units;
- MLRS — 372 (+6) units;
- air defense means — 188 (+1) units;
- aircraft — 268 units;
- helicopters — 242 units;
- UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 1 276 (+35);
- cruise missiles — 318 (+2);
- warships/boats — 16;
- automotive equipment and tank trucks — 3 985 (+16) units;
- special equipment — 144 units.