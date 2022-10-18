News

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 530 Russian invaders over the past day

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed about the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 237 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 65 850 people killed, including 530 over the past day.

The total combat losses of Russian troops are:

  • tanks — 2 548 (+11 over the past day) units;
  • armored combat vehicles — 5 219 (+18) units;
  • artillery systems — 1 622 (+31) units;
  • MLRS — 372 (+6) units;
  • air defense means — 188 (+1) units;
  • aircraft — 268 units;
  • helicopters — 242 units;
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 1 276 (+35);
  • cruise missiles — 318 (+2);
  • warships/boats — 16;
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 3 985 (+16) units;
  • special equipment — 144 units.