The Russians once again abducted Zaporizhzhia NPP workers

Russian occupiers once again abducted workers of Zaporizhzhia NPP, "Energoatom" reports.
Yesterday, October 17, Russian terrorists detained the head of information technology service at the Zaporizhzhia NPP Oleh Kostyukov and the stationʼs assistant general director Oleh Osheka. The Russians took them to an unknown destination.
Currently, nothing is known about their whereabouts and condition.
"We appeal to the Director General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi and the entire world community to make every effort and take all possible measures to free the ZNPP workers from the captivity of Russian terrorists and facilitate their return to their duties," "Energoatom" emphasized.
- Earlier, the intelligence of Ukraine reported on the pressure on ZNPP employees. At the end of September, the occupiers abducted the general director Ihor Murashov from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, but he was released on October 3.
- On October 10, "Energoatom" reported that the occupiers had abducted the deputy general director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP Valerii Martynyuk. Because of this, an appeal was sent to IAEA Director General Grossi. Currently, the fate of Valerii Martynyuk is unknown.