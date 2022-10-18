The Russians once again abducted Zaporizhzhia NPP workers

Russian occupiers once again abducted workers of Zaporizhzhia NPP, "Energoatom" reports.

Yesterday, October 17, Russian terrorists detained the head of information technology service at the Zaporizhzhia NPP Oleh Kostyukov and the stationʼs assistant general director Oleh Osheka. The Russians took them to an unknown destination.

Currently, nothing is known about their whereabouts and condition.

"We appeal to the Director General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi and the entire world community to make every effort and take all possible measures to free the ZNPP workers from the captivity of Russian terrorists and facilitate their return to their duties," "Energoatom" emphasized.