The Armed Forces shot down 5 drones in Mykolaiv region. The city is partially without electricity

On the night of October 18, the Air Defense Forces destroyed five Iranian kamikaze drones in Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by the Air Command “South”.

Four drones were shot down by the forces and means of air defense of the "South" Air Command. Another drone was shot down by soldiers of the Territorial Defense Forces.

In addition, several explosions rang out in Mykolaiv at night, after which part of the city was left without electricity. The head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim stated that they are already engaged in repairs. The mayor Oleksandr Sienkovych promised to inform the details in the morning.

There is currently no information about hits, destruction or casualties.