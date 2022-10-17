The Red Cross did not arrive at the demarcation line, where the Ukrainian delegation was waiting for it

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) never arrived at the demarcation line with the temporarily occupied territory, where the Ukrainian delegation was waiting for it. During the meeting, they wanted to encourage the organization to obtain from Russia access to Olenivka and to visit Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets informed about this on October 17.

"It turned out to be more difficult for the ICRC than simply to publish yet another "appeals to both sides" on the pages of its website. Despite our call and readiness to ensure such a trip, we did not see the International Committee of the Red Cross," Lubinets noted.

The ombudsman emphasized that Ukraine wants things to be called by their proper name. Ukraine allows the ICRC to access Russian prisoners of war, and Russia does not allow the Red Cross to access Ukrainian prisoners of war. The Russians torture and kill Ukrainian prisoners of war, and Ukraine adheres to the norms of the Geneva Conventions.

"This is war, yes. And it is not safe. But isnʼt that what the mission of the ICRC was created for, and people from all over the world donate funds for its activities and fulfillment of the assigned mandate? Are funds donated to maintain an expensive office in Geneva and salaries of top managers who migrate from one international institution to another, expressing yet another concern and accusing those who demand their work of violating the principles of neutrality?" Lubinets added.