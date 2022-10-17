Russia will send 170 tanks, up to 200 anti-aircraft missiles and about a hundred guns to Belarus

Up to 9 000 Russian troops and a large amount of military equipment will arrive in Belarus as part of the deployment of the "joint grouping of forces".

This was reported by the Assistant Minister of Defense of Belarus for International Military Cooperation Valerii Revenko.

According to him, the Russians will transfer about 170 tanks, up to 200 armored fighting vehicles and up to 100 guns and mortars with a caliber of more than 100 mm.

As a threat to the security of the union state, the deployment of NATO groups near the borders of the Soviet Union against the background of the lack of dialogue, the increase in the intensity of NATO training activities with offensive themes, the encouragement of Belarusian "radical elements" to overthrow the government of the Republic of Belarus, — wrote a representative of the Ministry of Defense.