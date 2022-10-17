Iranian drones damaged one of the DTEK power plants

As a result of another series of Russian attacks on the civil and energy infrastructure of Ukraine, one of the DTEK Energo power plants was damaged.

This is stated on the website of the energy holding company.

"Today, the energy equipment of the enterprise was damaged by blows. When the security situation allows, the employees of the thermal power plant will inspect the damage and begin work on eliminating the consequences and restoring operations," the company said.

According to preliminary information, three people were injured on the spot. They were quickly given medical assistance and taken to the hospital.

Currently, only critically needed workers are at the station to ensure safety. All others work in remote mode.

"We continue to do everything possible to support the reliable operation of the Ukrainian energy system in the conditions of the aggressorʼs energy terror," the energy holding emphasized.