Ministry of Internal Affairs: Citizens should use their own weapons to shoot down drones only outside cities

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Denys Monastyrskyi, considers it expedient for civilians to use their own small arms against drones only outside the city limits.

He told about this in a comment to Babel.

"Today, law enforcement officers were shooting in Kyiv, one drone was shot down. If we are talking about continuous shooting, which can be carried out by civilians, especially from the windows of high-rise buildings, I believe that this can lead to tragic consequences," the minister said.

He added that the police, together with the military, will agree and publish recommendations on how civilians can help in the fight against enemy drones.