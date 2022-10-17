In Mykolaiv, the Russians hit a pharmaceutical warehouse and an oil terminal with drones

On the night of September 16, the Russians attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, which hit industrial infrastructure facilities and a pharmaceutical warehouse.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Vitaliy Kim.

Fires broke out at the sites of the hits, which were quickly contained by rescuers. Previously, there were no casualties.

As the mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych clarified, after the hit, tanks with sunflower oil started working. A fire also broke out in a pharmaceutical warehouse.

In turn, the Department of Emergency Situations in the Mykolaiv region noted that after an enemy attack by drones, two tanks with unrefined oil caught fire on the territory of the enterprise in Zavodsky district.