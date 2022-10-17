The occupiers lost approximately 320 military personnel in Ukraine over the past day

Estimated Russian losses in the war with Ukraine as of October 17:
- 65 320 military personnel (+320 over the past day);
- 2 537 tanks (+8);
- 5 205 armored fighting vehicles (+12);
- 1 599 artillery systems (+10);
- 366 rocket launcher systems (+1);
- 187 means of anti-aircraft defense (+1);
- 268 aircraft;
- 242 helicopters;
- 1 241 drones (+17);
- 316 cruise missiles;
- 16 warships/boats;
- 3 969 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+10);
- 144 units of special equipment (+1).
The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.