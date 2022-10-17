News

The occupiers lost approximately 320 military personnel in Ukraine over the past day

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:

Estimated Russian losses in the war with Ukraine as of October 17:

  • 65 320 military personnel (+320 over the past day);
  • 2 537 tanks (+8);
  • 5 205 armored fighting vehicles (+12);
  • 1 599 artillery systems (+10);
  • 366 rocket launcher systems (+1);
  • 187 means of anti-aircraft defense (+1);
  • 268 aircraft;
  • 242 helicopters;
  • 1 241 drones (+17);
  • 316 cruise missiles;
  • 16 warships/boats;
  • 3 969 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+10);
  • 144 units of special equipment (+1).

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.