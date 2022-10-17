Explosions rang out in Kyiv

Explosions are heard in Kyiv in the morning.

According to the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko, two explosions occurred in the Shevchenkiv district of the city in the center of the capital. "All services are getting to the place. More details later. The air alert continues. Stay in shelters!" — urged the mayor of the city.

At the same time, the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak reported that the enemy attacked the capital with kamikaze drones.

Later, Klitschko said that a fire started in a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv after the drone attack. Several residential buildings were damaged, information about the victims is being clarified.