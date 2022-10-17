Explosions rang out in Kyiv

Explosions are heard in Kyiv in the morning.
According to the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko, two explosions occurred in the Shevchenkiv district of the city in the center of the capital. "All services are getting to the place. More details later. The air alert continues. Stay in shelters!" — urged the mayor of the city.
At the same time, the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak reported that the enemy attacked the capital with kamikaze drones.
Later, Klitschko said that a fire started in a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv after the drone attack. Several residential buildings were damaged, information about the victims is being clarified.
On October 10, the occupiers launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, firing more than 80 missiles. As a result, the infrastructure and civilians of more than 20 settlements were affected. These are, in particular, Kyiv, Lviv, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, Pryluky, Nizhyn, Konotop, Kharkiv, Kremenchuk, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa. For strikes, the enemy used cruise, ballistic, anti-aircraft guided missiles and attack unmanned aerial vehicles. The Ukrainian Air Force, as well as the Air Defense Forces of the Ground Forces destroyed 56 air targets: 43 cruise missiles and 13 unmanned aerial vehicles.
The number of people killed as a result of a massive rocket attack by the occupiers on various Ukrainian cities on October 10 increased to 19. A total of 105 people were injured.