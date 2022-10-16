Secretary of the National Security Council: For Russia, the war has turned into a strategic zugzwang, the end is approaching

For Russia, the war in Ukraine has already reached the stage of a "strategic zugzwang" — each subsequent move only worsens the situation and brings it closer to the end, said the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov.

According to him, there are currently five arguments that prove the thesis about the future defeat of the invaders.

First of all, the mobilization announced by President Putin, which turned into the flight of more than 500 thousand Russians and became a "powerful factor" of political destabilization in the Russian Federation.

"Secondly, the attempt to annex Ukrainian territories caused an unprecedented consolidation of the world around support for Ukraine and condemnation of Russia, unprecedented in the history of the UN," he noted.

Danilov also believes that nuclear blackmail of Russia "means a complete reset and modernization of NATO structures, an increase in the budget, rearmament, readiness and ability for a tough and immediate response."

In addition, recent missile strikes have accelerated the transfer of modern air defense systems to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"And the most important thing: the aggressive war, launched with the aim of destroying Ukraine, led to the formation of a single political Ukrainian nation, the strength of which is growing, while the unity of the Russian pseudo-federation is melting and entering the stage of semi-disintegration," Oleksiy Danilov concluded.