General Staff: the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 65,000 Russian soldiers

As of October 16, Russia has lost approximately 65,000 of its soldiers killed in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:

2,529 tanks;

5,193 combat armored vehicles;

1,589 artillery systems;

365 rocket salvo systems;

186 means of anti-aircraft defense;

268 aircraft;

242 helicopters;

3,959 units of automotive equipment and tankers;

16 ships/boats;

1,224 operational-tactical level drones;

143 units of special equipment;

316 cruise missiles.

The Russians suffered the greatest losses in the Kryvyi Rih and Bakhmut directions.